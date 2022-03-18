Area counties experiencing stable COVID-19 metrics

All of the counties served by Southern Seven Health Department have moved back to the blue stable status on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) risk metrics.

Blue indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics.

Southern Seven Health Department serves Union, Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, announced an update about the COVID-19 risk metrics on Friday, March 11.

As of March 11 in Illinois, 21 counties remained at the orange warning status and 62 counties remained at the blue stable status.

Twenty counties, including those in the Southern Seven Health Department region, moved back to blue stable status. No counties were reported moving back to orange warning status.

“It’s good to see our counties moving in the right direction,” Southern Seven Health Department community outreach coordinator Shawnna Rhine said in a news release.

“Going forward, the health department will continue to help our communities prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 as is needed,” Rhine said.

Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s level designation.

A county is considered at the orange warning level when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction.

Individuals, families and community groups are advised to continue to use this information to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.