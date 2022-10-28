Area high school students perform at choral festival

About 275 high school students from Illinois and Kentucky were scheduled to perform this week in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium as part of a high school choral festival.

Students from Union County were among those who were scheduled to perform.

The free, public concert was set for Wednesday evening, Oct. 26.

The concert culminated a day of activity for the students, said Susan Davenport, professor and director of choral activities in the SIU School of Music.

The SIU Concert Choir also was scheduled to perform.

Participating students were from:

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. Carbondale Community High School.

Carterville High School. Christopher Community High School.

Columbia High School. Frankfort Community High School, West Frankfort.

Herrin High School. Litchfield High School. Marion High School.

McCracken County High School, Paducah. Murphysboro High School.

Pinckneyville Community High School. Sparta High School. Vandalia High School.