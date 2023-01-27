Area legislator announces annual ‘Valentines for Seniors’ card drive

With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, a Southern Illinois state legislator once again is working to make sure that senior citizens aren’t forgotten.Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14.

State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, announced plans for his annual “Valentines for Seniors” card drive in a news release.

“Ever since we started this program, we have had great success in making sure our area seniors feel the love on Valentine’s Day,” Fowler said.

“That’s why this year I am asking for the 59th District’s help again in making sure our local seniors don’t feel forgotten about or lonely this Valentine’s Day.”

To help achieve the goal, Fowler is asking students, scout groups, churches, families and other groups to consider creating homemade cards that will be delivered to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other long-term care facilities throughout the 59th Senate District.

Cards can be dropped off until Feb. 7 at Fowler’s district office at 2 North Vine, 6th Floor, Harrisburg, Ill. 62946.

A drop box will be located inside the office during normal business hours, which are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A small mailbox will be located outside the office for after hour drop-offs.

Fowler said that in 2022, members of the Senate Republican Caucus collected and delivered more than 45,000 Valentines through the program.