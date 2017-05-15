Area legislator calls on governor, DCEO to help Cairo families

In the aftermath of an announcement made by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to shut down the Alexander County Housing Authority’s public housing buildings in Cairo, State Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg, said May 4 that he had introduced a resolution proposing to take a different approach to help the families being impacted.

“Rather than try to improve the living conditions or solve other issues going on with the public housing in Cairo, the Department of Housing and Urban Development has decided to just shrug off responsibility,” Phelps said in a news release.

“The families that live in Cairo are real people, and they deserve better than what the federal government is trying to give them. They deserve better than being evicted and forced to relocate.”

Phelps’ measure, House Resolution 367, calls on both Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to come together to direct funds that would be put towards repairing and rebuilding the Elmwood and McBride public housing buildings in Cairo.

“If the federal government doesn’t want to help the people of Cairo, then I think it is time for our governor to stand up for the folks that he represents and take some proactive action to help them,” Phelps said.

“I am continuing to do everything in my power to help the people of Cairo, and get them the proper funding that they deserve to help rebuild their homes and their lives.”

For more information, contact Phelps’ constituent service office by calling 618-253-4189, or by emailing bphelps118@gmail.com.