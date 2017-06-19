Area legislator issues statement about shooting

A Southern Illinois legislator said last week that his office had been contacted multiple times by the suspect who was involved in a shooting at a Congressional baseball practice in Virginia.

The suspect was reported to have been from Belleville in Southern Illinois.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., released a statement following the June 14 shooting of House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., members of his security detail, and Capitol Hill staff in Alexandria, Va.

“James Hodgkinson contacted my office 10 times, beginning in June 2016 and continuing through May of this year,” Bost stated. Hodgkinson has been identified in many media outlets as the shooter.

“While he continually expressed his opposition to the Republican agenda in Congress, the correspondence never appeared threatening or raised concerns that anger would turn to physical action.

“Had we any indication that Mr. Hodgkinson posed a threat to anyone’s safety, we would have taken the appropriate steps to alert U.S. Capitol Police immediately.

“My prayers continue to be with Steve Scalise, as well as members of the security detail and congressional staff who were injured in this heartless attack.”