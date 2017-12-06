Area legislator notes passage of 911 bill

A measure to provide funding for 911 services and ensure availability for emergency services, sponsored by State Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg, passed both the Illinois House of Representatives and Senate and will be going to the governor’s desk.

“It’s unimaginable to think that in an emergency, or with a hurt loved one, to call 911 and have nobody there,” Phelps said in a June 7 news release.

“The idea that 911 services would not be available to some folks due to a lack of funding is ridiculous and unsafe. We especially face these issues downstate, where services and availability remain to be more limited for emergency services.”

The measure, Senate Bill 1839 passed both chambers with strong bipartisan support. The legislation makes changes to the Illinois Department of State Police Law, the Emergency Telephone System Act and the Public Utilities Act and will work to reduce line and connection charges to make 911 services more easily accessible.

Phelps said that he was urging the governor “to sign this measure into law. It received support from lawmakers all over the state and on both sides of the aisle, and is necessary for the well-being of many folks throughout Illinois.”