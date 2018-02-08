Area legislator receives honor

Quality in aging services requires commitment, responsibility and a belief that aging has a fulfilling purpose in life, and that our society’s elders have an enduring value to family and community.

To promote the importance of their commitment to quality and to illustrate what quality looks like in aging services, River to River Residential Communities, a member of LeadingAge Illinois, is participating in the Partners in Quality grassroots advocacy program.

By developing a sound partnership with their local legislators, River to River Residential Communities hope that their local legislators will have a better understanding of the programs and services that are improving the quality of life for the residents served by River to River.

Through LeadingAge’s Partners in Quality grassroots advocacy program, River to River recently hosted a visit and tour for State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Elizabethtown.

During the visit, Sherry Barter Hamlin, executive director of River to River Residential Communities, stressed River to River’s commitment to consumer-focused quality that older adults and their loved ones can trust.

“As we look to the future, we believe that quality should be an automatic public expectation,” Barter Hamlin said in a news release.

“We are always pursuing new ways to enhance quality on behalf of the people we serve and their families and we are pleased that State Representative Natalie Phelps Finnie has taken the time to visit with our staff and residents to see, first hand, what quality looks like in older adult services.”

During the visit, River to River presented Phelps Finnie with a LeadingAge Illinois Partners in Quality award.

The award recognizes the legislator’s personal commitment and dedication to the advancement of quality in older adult services in Illinois.