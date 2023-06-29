Area legislators offer summer reading program for students in grades 1-4

Three Southern Illinois state legislators are reminding students that the deadline for submitting completed forms to join their summer reading clubs is fast approaching.

The reading clubs are open to area students in the 1st through 4th grades.

The reminder about the reading program and upcoming deadline was announced by State Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, and State Rep. Paul Jacobs, R-Pomona, who sponsor the program.

This year, 1st through 4th grade students living within the boundaries of the 116th, 117th and 118th districts are invited to participate in the summer reading program sponsored by the lawmakers. Students in Union County are among those who can participate.

Students who read eight books or more can submit their summer reading club forms to the lawmakers’ offices by regular mail or email or by visiting the representatives’ websites and using their contact forms to submit the list of books they have read and their parent or guardians’ affirmation.

The deadline to submit the information is coming up on Friday, June 30.

Information about the reading program can be found online at RepSeverin.com, RepWindhorst.com or RepPaulJacobs.com.

Students who read eight books or more will receive an official Illinois House of Representatives Certificate of Congratulations, donuts from Krispy Kreme in Marion, a free coupon for a custard from Culver’s, and two tickets to the July 20 Thrillville Thrillbillies Prospect League baseball game at Mountain Dew Park in Marion. Summer reading club participants will receive a free ticket for themselves and one parent or guardian.

The representatives’ Summer Reading Club Night at the Ballpark is an annual event which celebrates summer reading and advances the cause of lifelong learning through reading and literacy.