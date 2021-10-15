Area library plans festival

The first Olmsted Library October Fest is planned Saturday, Oct. 16.

The festival is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Olmsted.

October Fest is being sponsored by the Olmsted Public Library Board of Trustees. Admission is free.

The schedule for the day follows:

8 a.m. Vendors downtown, yard sales, book and bake sale. 10 a.m. Story time at the library.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children’s activities, games, wagon rides. 11:30 a.m. Registration opens for corn hole tournament, which starts at noon.

Complimentary food and drinks will be served at city hall, starting at 11 a.m.

The train depot is scheduled to be open for viewing.

Children will have an opportunity to see a fire truck, police car and tractor up close.

For more information, and to learn how to reserve a vendor space, call 618-201-5113 or 618-742-6458.