Area police officer honored for valor

Carbondale Police Patrol Sergeant Guy Draper has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, FOP, with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions last year that prevented an active shooter from killing or injuring innocent people.

“Sergeant Draper put himself at extreme personal risk to avert a potential disaster,” FOP state lodge president Chris Southwood said in a news release.

“Guy’s courage and quick thinking got a shooter off the street and kept innocent people out of the hospital or morgue.”

On Oct. 21, 2017, Sgt. Draper heard gunshots from an alley near a Carbondale business.

As he approached, he saw a man firing a handgun toward a crowd of people.

Draper engaged the man and fired his duty weapon, causing the subject to take cover.

The man then emerged and Draper fired again, injuring the man and causing him to surrender. No one besides the suspect was injured in the incident.

The FOP Valor Award is presented to a law enforcement officer for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism that demonstrates selflessness, personal courage and devotion to duty.

Sgt. Draper is a member of Carbondale Police Department FOP Lodge Number 192.

The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States.

The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest state lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers, which is more than 10 percent of all FOP members nationwide.