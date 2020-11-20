Area projects included in Rebuild Illinois funding announcement

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Friday, Nov. 13, announced that $112 million is being awarded to 31 downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The grants are designed to help to expand and improve service, providing more transportation options and promoting an enhanced quality of life in communities throughout the state.

Projects include the purchase of new vehicles as well as the construction of new bus shelters, stations and maintenance facilities.

Projects in Union County and Pulaski County are among those which are planned.

Shawnee Mass Transit District has been apportioned $2.724 million through the Rebuild Illinois program.

Funding will be used to purchase land, to design and build a new office building/depot with an attached maintenance garage in Union County.

Included will be a parking lot large enough to house 15 various size buses and minivans with employee/customer parking equipped with handicap accessible parking spaces.

Also included will be funds to design and build a new administration facility in Pulaski County.

Rebuild Illinois identifies a total of $4.5 billion, including $3 billion in bonding and $1.5 billion in new pay-as-you-go funding, to invest in transit throughout the state.

State officials said the Nov. 13 announcement was the first installment of $355 million being distributed via grants in three cycles to transit providers outside the Chicago area.

The remaining funds will be distributed in two more distributions, with the next call for proposals in 2021 and 2023.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth.