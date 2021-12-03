Area residents can have colon cancer screening test sent to them for no charge

As cases of colorectal cancer continue to rise in Southern Illinois, Southern Seven Health Department reminds everyone that early detection is key to survival, and can be done easily with a FIT kit.

A FIT (Fecal Immunochemical Test) kit is available at no charge from S7HD to those 45 and older who haven’t had a colonoscopy in the last 10 years.

This at-home test requires no prescription or prep, and is 97 percent accurate in detecting blood in the stool. Blood could be an indicator of colorectal cancer.

The health department said that residents now can easily have a FIT kit sent to them at no charge simply by registering online at www.southern7.org.

Once registration is complete, a health department representative will contact the patient to answer any questions they may have prior to shipping.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends adults ages 50 to 75 be screened for colorectal cancer, but there is evidence that CRC has been presenting in adults at a younger age.

According to the CDC, an estimated 18,800 missed or delayed diagnoses of CRC occurred from early March to early June 2020 in the United States.

An estimated 4,500 excess deaths from CRC are expected in the next decade due to missed or delayed colorectal cancer diagnosis.

The health department said the good news, however, is that data shows that the recent trend indicates that death rates from CRC are falling in the southern seven region.

This can be attributed, in part, to education and patient participation in early detection of colorectal cancer.

When found early, CRC can be prevented and cured. Annual screenings with a FIT kit, followed by regular tests as prescribed by your doctor, can detect early cancerous polyps to be removed.

To request a free FIT kit from Southern Seven Health Department, visit www.southern7.org and scroll to the bottom of the website homepage, or call 618-634-2297, extension 9161.

A video on how to use the kit can be found online at YouTube.com; search for Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) kit demonstration with S7HD.