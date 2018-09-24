Area residents can help to support proposed Union County Fair project

Area residents have a chance to help show their support for a proposed project for the Union County Fair in Anna.

The project “Portable Announcer and Event Stand” is one of 15 finalists in Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative.

With votes from Facebook fans, Union County Fair could receive a $3,000 grant to help bring this fairground improvement project to life.

“Portable Announcer and Event Stand” will build a portable trailer with covered roof for announcers and officials that can be moved around easily on the fairgrounds.

“This project would be very beneficial and usable to all the groups and people that need a good place to do their job. This would be used to take entries, make announcements and judge many of our fair events,” said Mike Meisenheimer, who submitted the project.

Meisenheimer is the treasurer of the Union County Fair board.

The Union County Fair is held each August in Anna.

How To Help Support the Fair

Everyone can help Union County Fair earn a Fairground Facelift grant for “Portable Announcer and Event Stand” by voting for a Fairground Facelift grant on Grinnell Mutual’s Facebook page.

“Fairground Facelift grants are another way Grinnell Mutual supports the towns where our customers live, work, and play,” said Barb Baker, director of advertising and community relations for Grinnell Mutual.

“Portable Announcer and Event Stand” was selected as a one of 15 finalists from nearly 130 project submissions received.

How to Vote

Visit Grinnell Mutual’s Facebook page or website to vote for this project. Click the “Vote” button on the photo of the fairground project you want to vote for. People can vote once per day, per project.

The project receiving the highest number of votes will receive a $3,000 grant. The next four places in voting, including second, third, fourth and fifth, will each receive a $1,000 grant.

Voting ends Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 11:59 a.m. CT.