Area schools plan to present holiday season programs
Schools throughout the area are planning to present holiday season programs.
Elementary school programs are planned, along with junior high school and senior high school concerts.
Here’s a look at the schedule of events which has been shared by area schools:
Shawnee Elementary School at Wolf Lake plans to present a Christmas program on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.
Shawnee Junior High and High School in Wolf Lake Christmas concert is scheduled Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6:45 p.m.
Egyptian Elementary School in Tamms plans to present a Christmas program Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.
The Egyptian Middle and High School Christmas program is Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.
The Dongola School Christmas concert and art show are Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.
The Lick Creek Elementary School Christmas program is Friday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
The Jonesboro Elementary School Christmas program is Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.
Century School at Ullin plans to present a Christmas program Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School is having a band and choir concert on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.
Meridian Elementary School in Mounds plans to present a Christmas program Thursday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m.
The Cobden Junior High and High School Christmas concert is Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.
The Cobden Elementary School Christmas program is Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 12:30 p.m.