Area state representative announces committee posts

State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, has announced his appointment to several key Illinois House of Representative Committees.

In addition to his duties as the House Republican Floor Leader, Windhorst will continue his work on the House Judiciary Criminal Law Committee, but this time, will serve as the Committee’s Minority Spokesman.

“In my role as Minority Spokesman of the House Judiciary Criminal Law Committee, I will continue to demand policies that respect our police and other law enforcement officials, and work to enact policies that make our communities and families safe,” Windhorst said in a news release.

Windhorst was also named to serve on the House Ethics and Elections Committee.

Windhorst said he has introduced comprehensive ethics reform legislation in the past that he thinks can be a model for stamping out corruption in Illinois government.

“The Ethics and Elections Committee has a big job to do. I am hopeful the committee’s work will focus on cleaning up government corruption, stopping the culture of self-service over public service, and ensure our elections are free and fair,” he said.

Windhorst will also serve as a permanent member of the Economic Opportunity and Equity Committee and Minority Spokesman for the House Restorative Justice Committee.

The 103rd General Assembly was sworn in to office on Jan. 11.