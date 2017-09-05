Area students receive honors in college’s writing competition

Students from area schools were honored in an annual young writer’s competition sponsored by Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

The competition was designed to encourage local high school students to submit their own works of non-fiction, short fiction and poetry.

Winners in the competition receive monetary prizes.

A ceremony was held April 18 at the college to recognize the winners.

The competition was divided into two divisions: the 9th/10th grades division and the 11th/12th grades division.

Awards for first, second and third place were awarded in both divisions in each of the three categories.

Winners follow, by category:

9th/10th grade non-fiction essay: Kendrick Blake, Meridian High School, Mounds, first place. Sydnie Walker, Meridian High School, second place. Alyda Hite, Meridian High School, third place.

11th/12th grade non-fiction essay: Fayth Smith, Vienna High School, first place. Alysha Mott, Vienna High School, second place. Justin Cohoon, Joppa High School, third place.

9th/10th grade short fiction essay: Treston Masters, Meridian High School, first place. Tyrone Green, Meridian High School, second place. Sandi Nikole Woods, Meridian High School, third place.

11th/12th grade short fiction essay: Lawrence Bigham, Egyptian High School, Tamms, first place. Danni Carnes, Massac County High School, second place. Delaney Cummins, Dongola High School, third place.

9th/10th grade poetry: Christian Halvorsen, Century High School, Ullin, first place. Syndie Walker, Meridian High School, second place. Autumn McMahan, Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake, third place.

11th/12th grade poetry: Dorshetta Carter, Egyptian High School, first place. Abigail Powell, Massac County High School, second place. Dorshetta Carter, Egyptian High School, third place.