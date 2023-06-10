Arrowleaf announces plans for Massac County office

The Arrowleaf human services organization has announced that it is expanding into a new location in Massac County.

Arrowleaf’s new Massac County office will be located at 511 Catherine St. in Metropolis, just across from the Dairy Queen.

“We’ve had a lot of staff interest in opening an office in Massac County in recent years,” Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie L. Crabb said in a news release.

“We’ve served clients from Massac County for a long time so it’s always been more a question of when not if.”

As the number of clients served in Metropolis and surrounding communities has increased, and as Arrowleaf has a number of staff who live near Metropolis, Crabb’s team began to look at options.

“When we saw this property was available right off the highway in an area of town that isn’t extremely busy, we felt like this was the spot,” Crabb said.

Renovations are scheduled to begin on Arrowleaf’s Massac County office in December, with a possible opening in February 2024.

“Our plan, to begin with, is to provide primarily outpatient behavioral health services from this location,” Crabb said.

“But as always, we will be ready to adapt to the community’s needs and do everything we can to bring resources and opportunities to Massac County.”