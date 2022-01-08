Arrowleaf continues to expand services in area communities

VIENNA—After finishing a fiscal year that included rolling out new crisis services, opening a food pantry in Alexander County and beginning to provide services in Union County through a merger, the Arrowleaf human services organization is continuing to expand and invest in the communities it serves.

“We opened our Client Choice Food Pantry in Cairo in January and it’s staying busy but there is also tremendous need in Johnson County, so we are opening one in Vienna in August,” Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie L. Crabb said in a news release.

Crabb said that as of the end of June, Arrowleaf had served 389 unduplicated households and 790 unduplicated clients with almost 25,000 pounds of food.

“We anticipate similar numbers for our Client Choice Food Pantry in Vienna given its central location in the Southern Seven counties,” she said.

Client Choice is a key aspect of how Arrowleaf’s food pantries work. Clients are not given a preselected assortment of groceries; instead, they are given a grocery cart and have a full shopping experience.

The program is primarily self-funded by Arrowleaf and by private donors.

“This is not a program that is receiving funding right now outside of private donations, so it’s a major investment in these communities on our part both in terms of purchasing the food and the manpower to run them,” Crabb said.

“We need all the help we can get, especially with this expansion. Donations can be made at myarrowleaf.org by clicking on the donate link at the bottom of the page.”

The new Vienna Client Choice Food Pantry is located at 101 Oliver St. in the Johnson County community.

An open house is planned at the food pantry from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.

Operating hours for the Vienna Client Choice Food Pantry are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Operating hours for the Cairo Client Choice Food Pantry are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

After around a year of preparations and construction, Arrowleaf is officially opening its Red Bud office in Vienna.

A grand opening is planned from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. The office is located at 300 Red Bud Ln. in Vienna.

“We’ve been bursting at the seams for years and we finally have this office as a headquarters for our administrative and financial staff,” Crabb said.

“We’re also providing some services from this location including psychiatric services a couple days a week. We also have designated space for outpatient substance use services. It’s a beautiful building and we were fortunate to have staff volunteer to handle the landscaping.”

Counseling and therapy services are available at Arrowleaf’s new Red Bud location in Vienna from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“This is yet another investment in Johnson County that will result in additional jobs and revenue brought into the community for years to come,” Crabb said.