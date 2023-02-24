Home / Home

Art exhibition entries welcomed

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 5:42pm admin

The “Celebrate Regional Artists” exhibition is back at the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.

The exhibition is scheduled to be on display in the museum’s main gallery from March 27 through May 18.

The museum’s operations and collections committee is welcoming submissions for the exhibition. The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Artists are invited to submit up to three entries at www.sic.edu/HiseMuseumCallForEntries. More information is available by calling 618-252-5400, extension 2599.

