Arts center ‘Scenes from Pooh’ production features cast of 16

The cast and crew of “Scenes From Pooh” are hard at work (and play) four evenings each week and Sunday afternoons, preparing the five scene production, adapted from the original “Winnie the Pooh” stories by English author A.A. Milne.

Dr. Lynn Steveson wrote the adaptation and is directing the production to be seen at the Anna Arts Center on Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 29, at 2 p.m.

The cast of 16 ranges in age from high school juniors from Anna-Jonesboro Community High School to one enthusiastic 1st grader from Lick Creek Elementary school.

Trinity Sweet, one of the A-JCHS juniors, has been given an added honor of designing her personal version of The Hundred Acre Wood, where all of the Pooh adventures take place.

Most of the animal characters are double cast to provide greater opportunities for more performers.

Christopher Robin is being played by Anna 5th grader Aaron Madura.

When not playing their main roles, the actors are playing Rabbit’s friends and relations.

Sometimes during rehearsals, both characters “play” at the same time.

“When I discovered this unusual rehearsal “gimmick,” I found it helps the actors memorize their lines faster and shortens some rehearsal times,” director Lynn Steveson said.

Cast members enjoy another rehearsal warm up, dancing to 1950s rock and roll music.

“Push the button for ‘Willie and the Hand Jive’,” she added, “and they all jump on stage and know exactly what to do and how to do it.”

They know each other and how the director works and things go smoothly, she said.

The small crew comes in and works on Saturday mornings, painting props and organizing props and scenery so set changes will run as smoothly as possible. The cast and crew are enjoying their experiences in being a part of live theatre in their formative years.

Cindy Wright of Cobden and Leslie Ann Ebright of Herrin are busy sewing animal costumes for the double cast. Mary Jimenez, who wears many hats for the production, also takes rehearsal pictures.

Tickets will be available Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Anna Arts Center, 117 W. Davie St., Anna; online at https://scenesfrompooh.brownpapertickets.com/; or at the door.

For more information, call Lee’s cell 1-904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.