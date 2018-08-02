Arts center hosts chamber meeting

Lee Hackney of the Shawnee Hills Arts Council was the featured speaker at last week’s Union County Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting.

The meeting was Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center. The center is located along West Davie Street in Anna.

Hackney presented a history of the organization and outlined plans for the future of events at the arts center. A very busy schedule is planned.

In other business at the meeting, chamber members were informed about the success of the chamber’s recent annual gala by Melanie Lasley. She is the chamber president.

The chamber is planning to host a business after hours event on March 14 at Re/Max Southern in Anna.

The chamber of commerce again is planning to sponsor a farmers market in downtown Anna during the growing season.

The chamber also is planning movie in the park events during the summer.

A membership drive for the chamber is underway. Last year, the chamber had a total of 148 members.

Dr. Peggy Bradford is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the chamber’s March 1 monthly meeting. Bradford is president of Shawnee Community College.

The annual Annabelle Street Festival is planned in early June in Anna.

A “Taste of Union County” event is planned on Oct. 12.