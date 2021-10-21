Arts center plans salute to veterans, active duty military personnel, families

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center invites the community to join in a salute to all veterans, active duty military personnel and their families at an upcoming event.

The arts center plans to host the special event on Monday, Nov. 1. The program begins at 6 p.m. at the arts center.

The evening will feature dinner and a show featuring The Little Egypt Barbershop Chorus.

The Kitchen on Lafayette is catering the dinner, which will feature chicken breasts in a brown parsley sauce with mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls. Desserts and drinks are included.

Everyone who plans to attend the dinner needs to make a reservation, with an RSVP requested by no later than Oct. 26.

Veterans and active duty personnel are free. All others are asked to make a $10 donation.

To make a reservation, or for more information, contact Lee Hackney by phone at 904-625-1109 or by email at vabchlee@gmail.com.

As part of the celebration, the arts center would like to display pictures and stories of veterans and active duty members.

The arts center said in a news release that “this is a great opportunity” to recognize those who served in the military.

Pictures and information about veterans or active duty military personnel can be brought to the arts center from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Those who may need to arrange for a different time can do so by calling Lee Hackney prior to Oct. 30.

Items which are submitted to the arts center can be taken home after the dinner/show on Nov. 1.