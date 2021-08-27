Arts council events planned

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s calendar for September, October and November includes a photography course, a piano concert, a Constitution Week celebration, a trivia night and a Color the Town event.

To register, or for more information about upcoming events, email vabchlee@gmail.com or call Lee Hackney at 1-904-625-1109.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events:

The Art & Soul of Photography

The course will be taught by Caleb Claxton Hale. Participants will have an opportunity to develop both their technical confidence in the process of making photographs and an appreciation for photography as a form of artistic expression.

Six classes are scheduled on Sunday afternoons, starting Sept. 5 and continuing on Sept. 19, Oct. 10, Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 21. Each class is scheduled to last about one and a half to two hours.

Costs are $60 for the course or $15 for one class. Registration is due by Sept. 2.

Piano Concert by Jessica Anderson

Jessica Anderson is scheduled to present a piano concert at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Anna. The church is located at 315 South St.

Donations will be requested to help the Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center for their programs.

Anderson will present the works of six women composers who lived in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

She teachers piano for the Music Academy at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and is a vocal coach at McKendree University in Lebanon.

Looking for Lincoln, Constitution Week Celebration

A Looking for Lincoln and Constitution Week celebration is planned at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro.

A brief ceremony and bell ringing are planned to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln and Constitution Week. An ice cream and cookies social will follow the ceremony.

Dr. Larry Peterson is scheduled to offer a brief conversation about the Constitution.

The celebration is free. Those who plan to attend are invited to bring a bell or noise maker to ring for one minute to celebrate Constitution Week.

Trivia Night

An in-person, “bewitching” trivia night is planned Oct. 7 at the Anna Arts Center. The center is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

The theme for trivia night will be Timothy Walter Burton and his movies.

Burton is known for his gothic fantasy and horror films, such as “Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Teams can be anywhere from two to six people of any age. The cost is $10 per person.

Official registration is planned from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Those who attend can bring their own snacks and drinks.

Trivia night will feature 10 rounds, with 10 questions each; with six minutes to answer each round.

Prizes will be awarded for the scariest costume and the best costume.

Color the Town

Color the Town is planned from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 9.

Painters of all ages are invited to create a masterpiece, alone or with friends and families.

Participants will receive a 4-foot by 4-foot square in a parking lot along West Davie Street. They also will receive all the supplies they need.

The day also will feature a bounce house and music. The cost is $15. Those who attend are invited to bring lawn chairs.