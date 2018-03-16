Arts council to host competition, exhibition

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center is planning to host a judged art competition and exhibition April 2-29.

A reception for the exhibition is planned from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22. Admission will be free. Refreshments will be served.

The competition features three categories:

Painting and drawing: Acrylic, watercolor, pastel, pen and ink, charcoal, mixed media, collage.

Photography: Photos and digitally altered art work.

Fine crafts: Fibers, sculpture, pottery, furniture, stained glass, blown glass, jewelry, metalsmithing, wood carvings.

Rules for entries follow:

Maximum size of two dimensional work is 3 feet by 3 feet.

All framed art work must have an appropriate wire connection on the back for hanging.

Each category will be divided into professional, amateur and two students groups for the prizes.

Insurance during the exhibit will be the responsibility of the entrant. All due care will be taken to protect works accepted into the exhibition.

Permission to reproduce entries for purposes of publicity must be granted by the entrant.

An entry to this exhibition constitutes full agreement on the part of the entrant to all conditions outlined in this prospectus. All decisions of the judges are final.

Entry fees: Adult: $10 for one item or $20 for three items and students/younger: $5 for one item or $10 for three items

Art works can be delivered to the arts center Thursday, March 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to noon.

To make special arrangements to deliver art work, or for more information about the show, contact Lee at 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

All art work for the competition is to be delivered by no later than March 28.

Awards will include cash prizes and ribbons.