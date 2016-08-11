Artwork wanted for art auction

All student artists kindergarten through university level are invited to submit their art to the 17th Annual For Kids’ Sake Art Auction fundraiser by Dec. 30.

Selected art will be featured in the Art Auction from March 28 through April 28, at the Longbranch Café and Bakery in Carbondale.

During the auction, silent bids will be placed on the juried artwork, and all proceeds will benefit For Kids’ Sake, a non-profit organization that supports over 500 orphans and 4,000 students in Bangladesh.

All contributed art changes lives, as only $1.50 is needed to provide an orphan with all of their basic needs for an entire day.

Through art, kids are given the opportunity to help other kids.

Workshops are also available to help students create and submit art.

All materials are provided, and completed projects will be considered donations to the art auction.

The next workshop will be on Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the Dayemi Family Center in Carbondale.

Submitted art can be in any two-dimensional medium and should be unframed.

Artists whose work is selected will be notified, have their artworks professionally framed and receive public recognition at the art auction.

All selected artwork will be considered a donation, and all unselected artwork will be returned to the artists.

Artists can drop off or mail artworks to:

For Kids’ Sake, 100 East Jackson Street, Suite C, Carbondale, IL 62901.

The exhibition will feature art from all over the world including Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Bangladesh.

A vibrant closing celebration will be held on April 29 with music, performance, art and food.

For more information, call 618-529-5044 or email info@forkidssake.net.