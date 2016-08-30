ATV strikes squad car in Hardin County crash

The Illinois State Police reported in a news release that 44 year-old David Thomas, of Elizabethtown, sustained injuries from a car crash in Rosiclare on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:11 p.m.

Thomas was driving an ATV southbound on Walnut Street towards 5th Street when Rosiclare police officer Greg Robinson indicated Thomas should stop. Thomas tried to evade the officer, turning right onto 5th Street and colliding with the officer's squad car. The ATV rolled and Thomas was thrown.

Thomas was taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Ind. Robinson was not injured.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.