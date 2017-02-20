Auditions planned for arts center play

Open auditions for "Scenes From Alice" are scheduled Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 20-21, with call-backs on Wednesday Feb. 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at the Anna Arts Center in Anna. A variety of roles are available.

"Scenes from Alice," is an adaptation combining materials from "Alice in Wonderland," and "Alice Through the Looking Glass."

The original author, Lewis Carroll, wrote these two books four years apart.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 28-30.

Performance times will be determined after casting is complete.

Performers from age 10 years through adult may audition on either evening. Materials will be provided at auditions.

Criteria for selection will include voice, bodily movement and ability to characterize the various human and animal roles.

Three roles have been pre-cast to give the costumer a head start on a complex costume production.

Rehearsals will begin shortly after casting and will be Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rehearsals will be by scene, and all performers will not have to be at all rehearsals until closer to production time.

For more information about auditions or other aspects of the production, contact Dr. Lynn Steveson at 697-2334 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.