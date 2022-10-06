Authors write book about history of Ware

“Ware Illinois and the Mississippi River Bottoms: A Ramble Through Time,” a book written by Tess D. Hazel-Ford and Archie Hazel, was just released for sale through Barnes and Noble Press.

The two authors are a brother and sister and were raised in Ware.

Tess D. Hazel-Ford of De Soto attended Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake, Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University, where she completed her doctorate degree in health education.

Archie Hazel of Jonesboro is a retired contractor and business owner who graduated from SIU in industrial technology. Hazel served on the Jonesboro City Council for four terms and has had three patents granted.

The book is a summary of historical records, the 1930 Census of Ware, news from the Jonesboro Gazette, property assessment records, a business map, biographies, documents, and maps of Ware, Illinois, primarily from 1925 to 1937.

The book includes a variety of photos, drawings and maps. News articles located from other newspapers summarizing the town’s history were also included.

Copies of “Ware Illinois and the Mississippi River Bottoms: A Ramble Through Time” have been donated to PAST, the Union County Museum in Cobden and to Stinson Memorial Library in Anna.

The book is available online by ordering through Barnes and Noble Press.