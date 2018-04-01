Awards presented by Union County Women in Business

Members of Union County Women in Business gathered in December for their annual membership meeting and Christmas party at Goddard’s Barn & Grill in Anna.

The meeting and party were held on Friday evening, Dec. 8.

Thirty local business women were in attendance for an evening of networking and food.

During the evening, awards were given honoring Amy Ralls, owner of Hebrewz CoffeeHouse in Jonesboro, as the new business of the year, and to Teresa Gilbert, the executive director of the Cross of Peace at Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass, which was recognized as the tourism attraction of the year.

Hebrewz CoffeeHouse opened less than a year ago beginning with coffee service and later expanding to lunch service, with a drive-thru.

Bald Knob Cross of Peace was reported to have seen a huge increase in visitors in 2017.

The cross hosted 1,000 guests who came to see a total solar eclipse in August 2017.

The cross also was reported to have had great community support at fund-raising dinners which were held at unique venues in Union and Jackson counties.

Also during the evening, members approved a new slate of officers and committee chairpersons who will plan programs and activities for 2018.

The organization’s board of directors for 2018 includes:

Kelli Wood, president; Danielle Stevens, vice president of programs; Stephanie Rhodes, vice president of networking; Danielle Dodd, secretary; Hope Holderfield, treasurer; Shavonna Shipley, membership, Jennifer York, Cheryl Foeller; Leni Lambdin, scholarship chair; Charlotte Clover, Locally First chair; Evelyn Bailey, consultant.

Union County Women in Business plans to meet at noon Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Hebrewz CoffeeHouse in Jonesboro.

The meeting is scheduled to last through the noon hour, and will include a brief business meeting and guest speakers.

Local CPA Amy Parrish will discuss information and changes related to the filing of 2017 taxes.

Kelli Wood, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, is scheduled to speak about budgeting and what people can do to save money.

Monthly meetings, programs and membership information are updated regularly on the organization’s Facebook page, “Union County Women in Business.”