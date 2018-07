The fourth annual Baby’s Best Start Fair is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the University Mall in Carbondale.

The event is cosponsored by Southern Illinois Healthcare and the Jackson County Health Department and coincides with the kick off of World Breastfeeding Week.

Experts will be on hand to share information on breast pumps, infant development and car seat safety.

The event is free and open to the public.