Back 2 School Bash ‘22 set in downtown Olmsted

Fri, 07/22/2022 - 5:50pm admin

Back 2 School Bash ‘22 is planned Saturday, July 23, in downtown Olmsted. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Back 2 School Bash ‘22 is being presented by the Olmsted Fire Department and the Olmsted Public Library.

The schedule for the day follows:

8 a.m. to 3 p.m., vendors downtown. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southern Seven Health Department WOW van (free COVID shots, blood pressure screenings, health checks and more).

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free kids haircuts at city hall (basic cuts; organizers ask that hair is washed and brushed).

11 a.m. to noon, University of Illinois Extension program about caterpillars at the library (preregistration is suggested by calling the library at 618-742-6247).

Noon, food at the fire department. 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., water slide and bouncy house at the fire department.

1 p.m., games and gift bag giveaway; students will receive a gift bag with supplies. 2:30 p.m., door prizes awarded.

More information is available by contacting city hall in Olmsted at 618-742-6487 or by liking the village on Facebook at “Village of Olmsted.”

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

