Backyard beekeeping program set

Fri, 02/25/2022 - 5:09pm admin

The basics of backyard beekeeping will be presented at a program which is planned Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26, at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The free program is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the visitors center at the park.

Local bee enthusiasts Angie and Colin Kuehl will discuss getting started with beekeeping.

The program is open to the public. Registration is required. Registration is available by calling 618-457-4836.

Organizers noted that those who attend the program will be required to observe current guidance from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

