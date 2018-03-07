Backyard Campout and Owl Prowl at Rend Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake will be hosting the annual Backyard Campout and Owl Prowl on July 7, 2018 at the Rend Lake Visitor Center from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The evening’s activities include a performance by Camo the Clown and his Outdoor Adventure Show. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. and will include stories, props, theatrics and live animals.

Following Camo’s show, Rend Lake Park Rangers will host a backyard campout featuring campfires, backyard games and an “owl prowl” nighttime nature hike, seeking out spiders, owls, and other nocturnal creatures.

This program is an outside event so it is recommended that you bring lawn chairs, insect repellant and a flashlight.

Also, on Saturday, July 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Rend Lake College Astronomy Instructor Greg Hollmann hosts “Night Skies.” Attendees can learn about the constellations through the view of a high-powered telescope.

For more information on the Environmental Science Series programs presented at the Rend Lake Visitor Center call the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493 or online at facebook.com/rendlakeusace.