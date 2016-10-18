Bake-off set at Pulaski Pecan Bonanza

The Pulaski Pecan Bonanza is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds in Pulaski, and the organizers of the Pecan Bonanza Bake-off invite area cooks to make their best pecan dish and submit for judging.

Dishes do not have to be original recipes, but must be made by the entrant and must include pecans.

The contest is divided into four categories: appetizers/sides, main dish, pecan pies and desserts.

There is no fee to submit dish. Samples will be available three for $1 along with three tickets. Winners will be chosen by votes received. Completed entry forms should accompany ready to eat dishes by 10:30 a.m. in the Civic Club Cook Shack.

Attendees can vote by purchasing tickets, which are three for $1. The purchaser receives three samples and can vote for favorites. Tickets can all be placed for one dish or split between the three. Tickets must be used on sampled items only.