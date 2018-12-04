Baker retires from U.S. Air Force Band

Master Sgt. Kent Baker recently announced his retirement from the U.S. Air Force Band.

Baker served the Ceremonial Brass for 20 years as a horn player and later as assistant drum major.

He also composed many feature works that were performed live on “The Today Show” and “Fox and Friends.”

Baker is a 1983 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. He studied at Illinois State University from 1987 to 1992.

He is originally from Jonesboro. His Air Force career began in 1995.

Baker is the son of Sue Zapencki of Waterloo and Rolla Baker of Cobden.

(The accompanying pictures originally appeared on the Air Force Band website and a band Facebook posting.)