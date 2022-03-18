Bald Knob Cross message makes global impact

A Facebook post by Jeffrey Isbell, the executive director of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace near Alto Pass, has gone viral with nearly 1 million views, half of which have been in war torn Ukraine.

“As the war in Vietnam was raging and in the midst of the Cuban Missile Crisis, a monument was being erected in Alto Pass, Illinois,” the Facebook post reads.

“The monument would be one of the world’s largest Crosses and be named for the mountain it stands atop, the Bald Knob Cross.

“But there was a common prayer in those days; it was a prayer for peace. Thus, it was fitting to call the Cross, a Cross of Peace. Today, war wages once again and our world is riddled with uncertainty…

“We pray for peace and for those affected by war and uncertainty. We pray for our world.”

“Like most Americans, I was in shock by what I was seeing on television regarding the war in Ukraine,” Isbell said in a news release.

“At about 3 a.m., I wrote the words to this post and then wondered if it would be possible to boost the post in Russia and Ukraine with the hopes that maybe it would encourage five people and give a peace of mind for even a second. When trying to boost it, I received two error messages and then later a message that the post was approved.

“The post quickly went viral and now more than 600,000 Ukrainians have seen the post, with many commenting on the post.”

Isbell shared translations of some of the comments which were shared by Ukrainians:

“I ask for prayers for Ukraine, for her warriors, for her people and kids, and for her enemies! The Lord is with us!!!”

“Thank you, we love you. God bless.”

As of early this week, Isbell said that more than 914,000 people from around the world had seen the post on Facebook, with more than 600,000 being from Ukraine. “Your local prayers, and local support of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace, is making a global impact,” Isbell said.

“Our mission to provide a place where people can unite to experience the presence of God and right now, through this post, that is being done on Facebook and around the world,” Isbell concluded.

The Facebook post can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/BaldKnobCross/posts/5261035183969580.