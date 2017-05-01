Home / News / Bargaining agreement reported

Bargaining agreement reported

Thu, 01/05/2017

The governor’s office reported on Dec. 30 that a collective bargaining agreement had been reached with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council representing Illinois Conservation Police Officers.

A news release from the governor’s office stated that the agreement includes a four-year wage freeze and ensures no conservation police officers will be laid off, while we work to expand staffing levels.

“Through fair and good faith negotiations, we were able to reach a compromise that continues to protect our state parks and other natural resources,” Gov. Bruce Rauner’s general counsel, Dennis Murashko, said. 

