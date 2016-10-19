Bark For Life event planned in Carbondale

Families and their furry friends will have a chance to celebrate the lifelong contributions of canine caregivers to cancer patients at the American Cancer Society Bark For Life event on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Carbondale Community High School.

The celebration will include doggie and kid's activities, canine costume contests, music, vendors and a three-quarter-mile walk.

Before the event, participants ask family and friends to support their efforts financially to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer.

The event is part of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Jackson County-Carbondale.

Funds which are raised help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding research, supporting education efforts and providing free information and critical services for cancer patients.

Registration forms can be picked up at the American Cancer Society in Marion.

To register online, print a paper registration form or for more information on the event, visit relayforlife.org/BarkCarbondaleIL or call the American Cancer Society at 618-998-9258.