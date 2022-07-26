Beef Field Day slated

Cattle producers can learn the latest practices for controlling costs, managing water and improving herd health at Beef Field Day at the University of Illinois’ Dixon Springs Agricultural Center.

Beef Field Day is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the ag center at Simpson. Activities are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Registration for the event is underway. Organizers ask those who want to attend to register by July 28 by calling 618-695-2441 or emailing Teresa Steckler, Illinois Extension beef educator, at tsteckle@illinois.edu.

Registration information is to include all participants’ names, address, county, phone number and number attending.

If dietary or disability accommodation is needed, participants are asked to indicate those needs when registering.

The field day is sponsored by Illinois Extension and the University of Illinois Department of Animal Sciences.

Presentations are scheduled to include:

Controlling costs in a beef cow/calf enterprise, by Travis Meteer, Illinois Extension beef educator.

Water as a management tool by Jay Solomon, an Illinois Extension natural resources, environment and energy educator.

Overcoming herd health challenges by Teresa Steckler, llinois Extension beef educator.

Research updates by Dan Shike, a U of I animal sciences professor.

The program is free, and a complimentary dinner will be provided by the Shawnee Beef Association.