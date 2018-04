A benefit for the David Wilkins family is planned Saturday, April 28, at JR’s Place in Jonesboro.

The Wilkins family’s home near Jonesboro sustained major damage as the result of a fire which occurred Monday morning, April 9. No injuries were reported.

The April 28 benefit is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips and sodas will be served.