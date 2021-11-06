Bennett, Cozby selected to participate in annual Tournament of Roses Parade

Gretchen Bennett and David Cozby plan to join band directors from across the country next Jan. 1 in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif.

Bennett is band director at Benton High School. Cozby is band director at Akin Grade School.

A custom-designed animated float will lead a “marching band of band directors” up to 300 strong from across the country.

The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio, is the sponsoring organization behind the project.

The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell.

Sewell dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for more than 38 years.

The parade entry will convey a theme of “We teach music. We teach life.”

The foundation noted in a news release that the “extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors are well known to their students, to parents and to school teachers and administrators.

“No matter where they teach and work – public and private schools, colleges and universities, the military, community bands – dedicated music educators and leaders work long hours to not only teach and direct music, but to teach life itself.

“Students’ lives in particular are positively changed by a motivational leader who taught, inspired and mentored them.”

Bennett has been the band director at Benton High School since the fall of 2012. Prior to that, she was band director for seven years at Ewing Grade School.

Cozby, who is Bennett’s dad, has been a band director since 1975. He is still teaching part-time at the age of 71. He teaches band at Akin three afternoons a week and volunteers as assistant band director at Benton High School five mornings a week.

Bennett is a graduate of Southern Illinois University. Cozby is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.