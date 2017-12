The Anna church of Christ will host a series of Bible lectures beginning Sunday, Dec. 10 through Dec. 13.

Sunday's speaker will be Mike McDaniel, moderator of the TV show, "A Bible Answer." Monday - Kevin Lawrence, Tuesday - Darrell Simon, and Wednesday - Gerald Cowan.

Sunday times are 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 5 p.m. M-W - 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.