Bicentennial Talks series continues

The PAST organization of Union County has unveiled a list of speakers for its ongoing series of Bicentennial Talks.

The talks are being presented on Sunday afternoons at PAST’s Heritage House Museum, which is located at 102 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. The talks begin at 2 p.m.

The series is scheduled to continue through Oct. 14. There is no charge to attend the programs and reservations are not needed.

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule of speakers and their topics:

Aug. 26: Evelyn Goodman Gillespie, Pioneers from Union County: Christian and John Miller.

Sept. 2: Emily Boyd Meyer, Flaughtown in Union County, and Lingle/Sansom descendants.

Sept. 9: Sandra Montgomery, stories from the Bradshaw and Armstrong families.

Sept. 16: Brock and Alexa Buckner, the Davie family and a Union County business sign collection.

Sept. 23: Stan Palmer, the Knupp family, pioneers to Union County.

Sept. 23: David Karraker, the Grammer donation and the platting of Jonesboro.

Oct. 7: Pat Brumleve, Parker Earle and the refrigerated railroad car.

Oct. 14: Jeff Klingingfuss, ethics of the Lincoln-Douglas debate in Jonesboro.