Bid opening scheduled for Anna park project

Bids are scheduled to be opened Thursday, today, for a major improvement project which is planned at the Anna City Park in Anna.

Plans for the bid opening were shared at a regular meeting of the Anna City Council which was held Tuesday evening, March 7. The meeting was at Anna City Hall in Anna.

Concerns about addressing vandalism at the park also were discussed at last week’s meeting.

The bid opening is scheduled at city hall. City administrator Steve Guined explained that once the bids have been opened, they will be reviewed. A recommendation then will be made to the Anna City Council. The council then will act on the bids.

Guined said that he hopes to be able to make a recommendation to the city council regarding the bids at its next regular meeting, which is scheduled on March 21.

Estimates have put the cost of the project in the range of about $314,000. The city is receiving $150,000 in state grant funds for the project. The city will pay for the remainder of the costs.

The project is slated to include a new concessions/restroom building, as well as improvements at the basketball and tennis courts at the park.

Work on the project is scheduled to be completed by August, in time for the 2017 Union County Fair. The fair is held at the park.

In other business at the March 7 meeting:

Anna Police Chief Mike Hunter reported that he is looking into the potential costs of installing security cameras at the park.

Vandalism has been a matter of ongoing concern at the park for many years. Another round of vandalism was reported recently at the park.

Early estimates put the cost of acquiring and installing cameras at the park in the range of $5,000 to $10,000.

The council voiced its appreciation to Capt. Rich Elliott of the Anna Fire Department. Elliott is retiring from service due to health issues after many years of service.