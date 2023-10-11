Big Muddy Film Fest scheduled

With a pivot that this year will focus on the works of Southern Illinois University Carbondale cinema students and alumni, the Big Muddy Film Festival is scheduled to return to the region for a 45th consecutive year on Nov. 11.

The one-night festival is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Varsity Theater at 418 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.

The festival is free and open to the public. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m.

The event is scheduled to feature the works of recent alumni, including the award-winning short film “Milton” by director Tim Wilkime, a 2009 radio-television graduate.

There will also be works from two registered student organizations within the SIU College of Arts and Media.

Additional festival information, including the lineup, can be found on the festival’s official Big Muddy Film Fest Instagram page.