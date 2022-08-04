Big Muddy rises to flood stage

The National Weather Service office in Paducah reported that the Big Muddy River at Murphysboro was expected to rise briefly to flood stage by Monday evening.

The Big Muddy River borders Union County on the northwest.

The weather service reported that backwater from the Mississippi River was helping to keep water levels on the Big Muddy River elevated.

Once the flood wave on the Mississippi River moved past the Big Muddy River on Tuesday, water levels were expected to once again fall.