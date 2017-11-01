Bird program set at center

Common birds which are seen at feeders will be the topic of a program which is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center near Cypress.

The program will be presented by Anne Parmley. The wetlands center is located at 8885 State Route 37 South.

Those who attend the program will learn how to identify birds, types of food that attract different species and how to report observations as part of a citizen science project. For more information, call 618-657-2064.