The Shawnee Chapter of Illinois Audubon Society will be leading a bird watching field trip in Fort Massac on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Because of the Encampment, participants should meet at the Belgrade Road back entrance at the bike trail at 8 a.m.

Dress for the weather and bring binoculars. There is no fee. It will be easy walking on the bike trail. Late migrating birds are the focus.

Call 618-564-2079 for any further information.