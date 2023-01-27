Birds, mysteries of fire programs set at Giant City

Birds and the mysteries of fire will be the topic of upcoming events planned at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

Both of the programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required. More information is available by contacting the visitors center at the park by calling 618-457-4836.

“Mysteries of Ancient Fire”: A “Mysteries of Ancient Fire” program is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Mark Denzer will present the program, which will follow the progression of humanity’s relationship with fire.

After the talk, hands-on training is planned. Denzer’s 25 years of experience with primitive technologies will guide those in attendance in their own experience of creating fire.

Birding Hike: An accessible birding hike is planned from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

Park volunteer and Southern Illinois Audubon Society member Vicki Lang-Mendenhall plans to guide participants along the 1/3-mile accessible Post Oak Trail for the event.