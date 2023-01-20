Birds, mysteries of fire topics of programs set at Giant City

Birds and the mysteries of fire will be the topic of upcoming events planned at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

Both of the programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required. More information is available by contacting the visitors center at the park by calling 618-457-4836.

“Mysteries of Ancient Fire”

A “Mysteries of Ancient Fire” program is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Mark Denzer will present the program, which will follow the progression of humanity’s relationship with fire.

The program will offer a look through ancient and modern lenses to discover how people have manipulated this powerful element through time.

From ceremonial and ritual uses to transforming landscapes and mundane daily uses, fire has been used since time immemorial.

After the talk, hands-on training is planned. Denzer’s 25 years of experience with primitive technologies will guide those in attendance in their own experience of creating fire.

Through friction, percussion and tool use, participants will gain first hand experience in ancient ways.

Birding Hike

An accessible birding hike is planned from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

With the vegetation out of the way, now is a great time to look for birds in Giant City State Park.

Park volunteer and Southern Illinois Audubon Society member Vicki Lang-Mendenhall plans to guide participants along the 1/3-mile accessible Post Oak Trail for the event.